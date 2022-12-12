Under-$75 Floor Lamps | Wayfair
The winter isn’t very merry and bright. In fact, it is cold and dreary, and when the sun sets around 4:30 p.m., I get very sad. To shed some light on your space, I’ve picked out some floor lamps in Wayfair’s under-$75 category. They’re all different styles and all different vibes!
Tanieka 69" LED Standing Task/Reading Floor Lamp with Remote Control | $60 | 13% Off
This beautiful minimalist LED lamp is remote controlled! The brightness is totally adjustable too, from 5% to 100% brightness. Its neck has 360° rotation—so you can get light wherever you need it.
Decorian 60" Task/Reading Floor Lamp | $60
This lamp has a more classic look to it, but with modernist touches like gold accents. The sturdy base ensures it won’t tumble over somehow. Who knows how! With over 5' of cord, you can place it anywhere for good lighting.
Crimley 64.5" Industrial Standing Arched Floor Lamp | $38
This one makes me laugh. It’s a dressed up lightbulb, really. But a very nicely dressed lightbulb. She makes a statement, especially with her little footswitch. So simple. So breezy.
59" with Remote Control LED Table and Floor Lamp Set | $55
Now this LED lamp can be adjusted to function as a small desk lamp when you need it. It’s also remote controlled, and in one of the graphics, promises to bring you “No fear of darkness.”
Sargis 62.5" Novelty Floor Lamp | $41 | 54% Off
Somehow Wayfair calls this a “novelty” lamp, as if it’s a musical artist a record store doesn’t know how to categorize. Don’t let her funny name fool you: it’s a stunner. Dimmable and dressed in a cute little shade to boot!