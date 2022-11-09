Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker | $50
Reusable K-Cups (6-Count) | $9
I’d die without my Keurig. Making a single cup of coffee with practically a single press of a button never gets old, and Keurig coffee makers are becoming more and more compact. This one can fit practically anywhere at less than 5" wide. It’s available in all sorts of colors like black, green, pink, teal, and red to either blend in or stand out with the rest of your kitchen. Now a fair complaint about Keurigs is the environmental impact due to the waste from all the K-Cups, but you can actually just get yourself some reusable K-Cups. Just refill these with ground coffee each time you want a coffee. This way you can make just the one cup you wanted but without any unnecessary waste.