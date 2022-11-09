Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker | $50

Reusable K-Cups (6-Count) | $9

I’d die without my Keurig. Making a single cup of coffee with practically a single press of a button never gets old, and Keurig coffee makers are becoming more and more compact. This one can fit practically anywhere at less than 5" wide. I t’s available in all sorts of colors like black , green, pink, teal, and red to either blend in or stand out with the rest of your kitchen. Now a fair complaint about Keurigs is the environmental impact due to the waste from all the K-Cups, but you can actually just get yourself some reusable K-Cups. Just refill these with ground coffee each time you want a coffee. This way you can make just the one cup you wanted but without any unnecessary waste.