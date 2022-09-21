Shark Air Purifier 6 | $250 | Best Buy

It doesn’t matter if you have allergies to pollen or pets, suffer from asthma, or are simply concerned about the air you’re breathing in, you can set yourself up to come home to a breathable fresh home with the help of a solid air purifier. The Shark Air Purifier 6 utilizes six high-speed micro-fans which work together to provide clean air to your living space both quickly and quietly. It’s capable of distributing purified airflow up to 1,200 square feet. And lu cky for us, it’s the Best Buy deal of the day–marking down the price by $200.