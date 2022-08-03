Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier | $150 | 58% Off | Amazon

Well howdy there, I hear you have 485 square feet (or less) that you’d like clean air circulated through. This ultra-on-sale Bissell Air Purifier will do the trick, with its wide reaching filtration and three layers of filters. Pre, carbon, and H13 HEPA filters mesh together in a honeycomb-like design to keep your air clear. Say goodbye to 99.97% of unwanted particles for fresh, beautiful air, free of dust, pollen, and pet dander (no offense, pets). This Bissell adjusts its settings to the air quality using its CirQulate System, for a continuous clean air . Invite this unobtrusive air purifier into your home for only $150, a whopping 58% off original price.