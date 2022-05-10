Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch | $140 | Amazon

Have you ever reached your door, bags in one hand, a sleeping child in the other, and realised that getting your keys out is going to require an extra arm? Well, if that’s happened to you, then maybe the Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch is what you need. This smart lock can recognize your fingerprint in 0.3 seconds and then unlock your door in one second. It can also be unlocked using an app, an electric keypad , or a key (of course). It’s a good way to up your security and make your life a little easier.