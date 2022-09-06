Mira 34 oz Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker | $24 | 15% Off | Amazon

If pour-over is too fussy and espresso machines tend to fritz out, consider the humble F rench press. This one is $24 and in a robin egg blue—plus, it’s stainless steel, so you can take it camping if you so desire! The press includes three fine mesh filters that eliminate the need for paper and keep your coffee tasting great. Its double-walled insulation keeps coffee hot throughout the day , but the outside cool to the touch. I’d be concerned if you chugged a liter of coffee in one sitting . Let’s hope you don’t . Anyway, invite a French press into your life and drink some smooth, bold coffee for $24.