It's all consuming.
Blast Away Dirt and Debris With This Electric Pressure Washer for 44% off

You can save $101 on a Sun Joe electric pressure washer.

Joe Tilleli
Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer | $129 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

You’d be surprised just how much dirt and grim have accumulated on your property. It might be hard to recall, but when you bought that house years ago, your siding was white—not grayish brown. An electric pressure washer will take care of that no problem. Capable of generating up to 2,030 PSI of pressure, you’ll be able to make your siding, driveway, deck, patio, and more look brand-spanking new. The Sun Joe pressure washer has a built-in reel for the 20' hose, making clean-up and storage easy. and right now, it’s 44% off at Amazon.

