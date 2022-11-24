Frigidaire 11.6 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator | $600 | 28% Off | Amazon
Frigidaire Countertop Crunchy Nugget Ice Maker | $297 | 15% Off | Amazon
Frigidaire Pink Mini Portable Fridge | $46 | 8% Off | Amazon
Upgrades big and small for up to 25% off! Frigidaire’s Black Friday Sale includes delightful picks, like this crunchy ice maker for your cold brew and cola needs, or this bestselling mini-fridge. The “micro fridge” can chill approximately six soda-size cans at once—so sip your seltzers with this baby under your desk. Its size sits flush to whatever placement works for you. Finally, this compact apartment-size fridge. The reversible hinge lets you squeeze it into whatever narrow space suits your home. Cute, functional, and very much on-sale!
Not into this deal? Check here for the best, freshest deals out of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and all the days in between.