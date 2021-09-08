Top Product: Cotton Napper | $249 | Bearaby



The benefits of weighted blankets are numerous and well documented. They’ve been known to lessen anxiety, give a sense of calm, aid with insomnia, and provide comfort. It’s based on the concept of deep pressure touch, a type of therapy that uses hands-on pressure to relieve stress. Given all that’s going on in the world, we could all use a little relief and a better night’s sleep. This list of cozy weighted therapy is for every member of the family. All the ones mentioned are made of organic material and are 15lbs (unless noted), the average weight recommended.

There’s a reason Bearaby is number one on every list you see; they’re perfection. And calling it the “Napper” is genius. What is better than naps? Each blanket is made with certified organic fairtrade cotton that is ideal for any season. It’s pretty breathable given the weighted aspect and totally biodegradable. This is a great option to boost your serotonin and make you feel better about being more environmentally friendly. Each Napper is handmade in its chunky knit design of the plushest fabric. This cotton is so comfy you’ll sink into it just like your favorite band tee. There’s a wide range of colors to pick that will blend in with your home decor. With all weighted blankets, cleaning can be a bit tricky, but not with Bearaby. The Napper can be washed in cold water in the machine on delicate and tumble dry low. Just don’t hang it; it’ll stretch out that beautiful loop pattern.

Another company that pops up across multiple sites is Baloo, and they are consistently top-rated on all of them. What sets them apart is each blanket has double-quilted stitching to keep all those good glass beads in place. That means there’s no bunching, and each bead stays where it needs you to provide you with the ultimate comfort. It’s been mentioned that Baloo is great for sleepers who run a bit hot. As with Bearaby, weighted blankets that are pricier are easier to care for because they are made to withstand. This means Baloo is 100% washing machine safe too.

Not quite ready to throw down $200 or $100? No worries, you can still get a top-quality blanket without breaking the bank. Don’t let the price be a deterrent for what you think the quality might be like. ZonLi’s blanket is environmentally friendly and a third of the price of the top option but no less effective. All seven layers are durable and stitched tightly to keep all the glass beads in their designated areas. This is a blanket has eight loops to keep it all secure within the duvet cover. There are eighteen color options, but it will depend on the size and weight you want to which are available. The only downside customers mentioned we it needs to be hand washed or dry cleaned.



Little ones can suffer from all the aliments we do too. Even kids can be stricken with anxiety and insomnia. WeeSprout’s weighted blanket is, of course, 100% organic cotton and an all-natural way to tackle a child’s issues. It is a little less bulky and more manageable at 7lbs. than the adult version. That also means it’s not uncomfortable on hot nights. Made to wrap around a tot’s body like a big ol’ hug from momma. We all want to feel safe and secure, especially when we are smaller. This blanket is completely hypoallergenic and stitched securely. These lead-free glass beads aren’t getting out anyway, anyhow. This has a removable duvet cover you want. But if you want a pop of color, there are four covers to choose from. And, of course, they’re easy to toss in the washer. If you’re looking for a simpler therapeutic solution, WeeSprout might be it.

We’ve taken care of the bi-peds in the house now for the furry four-legged ones. Dog anxiety isn’t new, and it can happen for any number of reasons. Some of the most common things can be storms, fireworks, even loneliness when we are gone. I lived with an 80lbs pitbull mix who is the biggest baby when it came to rain. He gets so unbelievably anxious at the sight of even a droplet. It’s honestly exhausting to watch him pant and pace. BuddyRest was invented for nervous boys like him. Much like the kids’ blanket, this one mimics being held by their human parent. Keep this blanket for long car rides, camping trips; even bundle them up in it if they have to travel in a kennel. It is made of all good materials just as the one above and it comes in sizes from me dium to extra large. This blanket is only five pounds of weight so it’s good for smaller ones but no less effective . It’s made of super soft fleece on one side and durable faux suede on the other. This makes cleaning a breeze, so don’t fear that your dog is slobbery or sick—time to toss the Doberman downers, the terrier tranquilizers, and the spaniel sedatives away. Give the non-medicated cozy BuddyRest a chance.