Top Pick: COMFEE’ EM720CPL-PMB | $65 | Amazon

At the start of the pandemic, I was getting desperate for counter space in my little apartment kitchen. One day, I decided to chuck my microwave. Well, I put it into the storage unit. I figured that if I could manage without it for a few months that I would get rid of it permanently. After all, one can adapt, right? Ha! Turns out I couldn’t and a few months later I bought the Amazon Alexa microwave, a small compact option that Consumer Reports recommended. I’m glad I did, considering all of those leftovers that I was missing out on.

I asked home cooks what their favorite microwaves are and what unique ways they use them. Here’s what they had to say.

“Yes, I like this little microwave. It’s compact, very quiet and has a lot of functionality with multiple heat settings and very usable presets. I love baked potatoes. The preset on this unit cooked two 8 ounce spuds to perfection in 11.5 minutes... I’ve been using this product daily for a couple of weeks now. It works well and so far has not disappointed... I believe this product is a good choice for anyone looking for an economical or space saving alternative to higher priced units.” - Craig Davis, Amazon Reviewer﻿

“I purchased this microwave when mine went out and it came in very quickly. It is very pretty and matches my kitchen very nicely. I have three kids who believe in microwaving everything. So it gets used all the time. I love that the popcorn button on it is absolutely perfect. Every microwave I have ever had the popcorn button either doesn’t cook it long enough or burns it. For me that is a huge plus. It is very light weight and works very well. I love this product and it was a great price, especially for a single mother of three. I would definitely recommend this microwave to anyone looking for great quality and price.” - Jen025, Amazon Reviewer﻿

“It’s pretty slick looking in person and at 1100 watts, it’s quite the powerhouse! I can boil a cup of water in under a minute! This one also has one touch buttons, which are awesome and I can’t go back to a microwave that doesn’t have them. The build quality is great, the door opens and closes so smooth and quiet... The thing is pretty quiet while microwaving and the vent fan is also pretty quiet depending on the speed. Turbo is basically like a blow dryer. Overall I really like it and I’m hoping it lasts many years!” - teephil, Amazon Reviewer “This is a very modern looking unit and definitely adds appeal to the kitchen. The high 450 cfm vent fan definitely keeps the cooking fumes at bay. I also love the led lighting cool white which just gives it the extra cherry in top.” - AJ Shergill, Amazon Reviewer﻿



“ Great compact size - small enough for smaller kitchens but big enough for a dinner plate. ” - Mrs. Long, Target Reviewer “ This is a great little microwave. I was looking for a microwave to fit into a small space and this matched what a needed. Stylish, small and great value. ” - Rudder, Target Reviewer﻿

This story was originally published by Chaya M. Milchtein on 03/12/2021 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 09/07/2021.