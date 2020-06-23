Image : Cuisinart

Ahh, summer. The smell of charcoal and grilled meat, sweet buttered corn, and of course, and maybe a beer or two, if you choose. Growing up, we only had the basics when we grilled. All we needed was a simple charcoal grill, spatula, and chicken wings. However, now that my palette has evolved and I enjoy cooking a variety of fabulous things, having some equipment would make grilling even more delightful.



I asked self-proclaimed grilling aficionados about their favorite piece of grilling equipment; turns out, not everything you need is expensive or hard to use. Here’s what they told me.

Weber Stainless Steel Fish Basket Image : Weber

A fish basket is your best friend when it comes to cooking more delicate items, especially my favorite—rainbow trout caught by yours truly. The fish basket takes any worry out of flipping or having any of the fish stick to the grill. Simply secure the fish in the basket and place it right on the grate, or over the coals. You can flip away with no fear of losing the fish in the fire.- Matt Moore, Author of Serial Griller

Emilie Henry Pizza Stone Image : Emile Henry

I love making pizza at home on the grill, so one of my favorite grill accessories are pizza stones. These are great for baking uniformly cooked pizza, as you can quickly get hotspots with a basic pizza pan. With the pizza stone, you should also use cornmeal to slide the uncooked pizza on to the cornmeal-dusted pizza stone, to ensure that the pizza slides right off the stone without sticking when the pizza is done cooking. The cornmeal also adds great flavor to the crust without any oils or spays! - Jessica Randhawa, The Forked Spoon

Prepworks Dripless Basting Brush

Image : Progressive International

I love my dripless silicone baster brush which has a convenient plastic collar to keep my bbq sauce off my grill prep area beside my grill There are lots of other silicon baster brushes and some can be color-coded to mean or veggies, but this is only one that rests on its own plus with silicon no shedding of hairs from a typical pastry brush. I dedicate this one to the grill.﻿ - Gail Ludwig, Home Grilling Enthusiast

Cuisinart Bamboo Tool Set Image : Cuisinart

Now, if you instead want to buy a set that has everything you need, then I’d recommend the Cuisinart 13-piece Combo Set. It has tongs, spatula, basting silicone brush, grill brush, 4 skewers, and 4 corn holders. These are essential to make typical summer BBQ dishes like kebab, corn on the cob, burgers, brats, etc. All the tools have a nice wooden handle while the rest of the material is stainless steel. - Thinh Phan, BBQ in Progress

Weber Gourmet BBQ Wok Image : Weber

I love a Seasoned Cast Iron Wok for BBQing. It is a game-changer for anyone who likes to add more vegetables to their diet. Simply spray some vegetable oil on the wok and add melody or cut-up vegetables with various herbs to make flavorful dishes. To mix it up sometimes I add different nuts to the veggie stir fry from cashews, walnuts or peanuts. - Joanna Laznicka, CaliDiet.com

Weber Rapidfire Chimney Starter Image : Weber

I’d also recommend using a chimney starter. I originally purchased this item because my significant other is very sensitive to the lighter fluid smell and taste. However I also really enjoy using this because it’s faster and more efficient than just lighting coals inside of the grill. It also helps when I’m grilling for long periods of time so I can start up another batch of coals while the old ones lose their heat. - Kee Vang, Home Grilling Enthusiast

One of the best grilling accessories I keep around at all times are non-stick, disposable grill wipes. Not only do they make cleaning grill grates a breeze removing debris or burnt-on juices, but they are also much safer and more effective than any sprays. They cling very easily to grill brushes too. Grate Chef’s contain pure vegetable oil, which also helps season your grill, keeping its quality and its natural non-stick surface. It definitely makes the overall cleaning process a lot easier. - Blake Dan, GrillSimply

This is a simple one, but something folks often overlook—a great thermometer! We are big fans of the Inkbird Wireless BBQ Thermometer. It has a great range of about 150 feet so you don’t have to stand next to your grill constantly checking the temperature. This meat thermometer also has three meat probes to make sure you get the most consistent reading of your meat as it’s cooking. It’s easy to store and the number one accessory we recommend for grillers. - Hannah Lewis, The Beard And The Baker