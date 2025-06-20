It's the Fourth of July, and we are in the midst of a heatwave. I don't know what your plans are for today, but I hope for your sake it involves a pool. You're also going to want to take care of your skin on a day like this with the sun shining strong. I know my hair is completely unmanageable in this crazy high humidity, and I've been relegated to wearing a hat for the foreseeable future.

But you don't have to take the easy way out like me. There are tons of ways to get your hair and skin looking and feeling radiant, even in weather like this. We've done the hard work of gathering up some of the best beauty and lifestyle deals happening across the internet in celebration of the Fourth of July, so you can save not just your skin and hair, but also some cash.

Dermaflash | 25% off Across the entire website, you can save on Dermaflashes skincare products. You'll shave over 25% when using the promo code SPARKLE, plus receive free 2-day shipping on all U.S. order.

Botanical Ketoacid Toner Renew your skin and achieve that lovely glow you've been looking for with this botanical ketoacid toner. It's designed to improve your pore size and sweep away dull, dead skin cells. It's vegan and cruelty-free as well.

Dermaflash Luxe+ Get rid of any unwanted peach fuzz quickly and easily. the Dermaflash Luxe+ vibrates 14,000 times a minute to gently exfoliate and reveal your glowing skin underneath.

Dermapore+ Give yourself a deep clean, unclogging your pores with the help of the Dermapore+ ultrasonic pore extractor and prep mist. It painlessly extracts dirt, oil, and blackheads.

Complete Sonic Skincare Set



Set yourself up with a full skincare bundle so you can treat yourself to the ultimate at-home facial. It's over $100 off, plus you can save 25% with the sitewide promo code SPARKLE.

Ulta | Up to 40% off Ulta is having its big summer beauty sale with huge savings. Up to 40% off jumbo bottles and makeup, along with buy-one-get-one up to 50% off for skin, sun, body care, and curl brands.

Redken All Soft Shampoo + Conditioner Cleanse, restore, and soften any dry, brittle hair. This shampoo and conditioner will help you deep clean your scalp and leave your hair silky soft with a nice shine. Each is 30% off.

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam Avoid streaks, orange tones, and bad smells with this anti-aging, anti-cellulite self-tanner. You can buy one bottle of bronzing foam and get a second for 40% off.

Pattern Leave-in Conditioner Keep your curls under control, detangling unwanted frizz and sealing in moisture with the help of this leave-in conditioner. Right now, you can buy one and get a second for 50% off.

Juvia's Place Luxe Lip Liners This long-wearing lip pencil can help define and fill in your lips in your choice of 12 different tones. It's a few bucks off through the weekend.

Bluemercury | Up to 25% off Bluemercury has all your summer essentials to take care of your body while out in the sun, with products going for up to 25% off.

Evolvetogether Havana Deodorant This plant-based deodorant stick neutralizes odors and soothes sensitive skin. You'll feel fresh all throughout the day. No aluminum, no dryness, no irritation. Get it for 25% off.

Tronque Firming Body Butter This long-lasting moisturizer can strengthen and protect your skin—repairing elasticity and UV cell damage, while brightening your skin tone. Right now, it's 25% off.

M-61 ProSculpt Contour Set with Tool This contour set can reduce the appearance of imperfections, cellulite, stretch marks, and loose, sagging skin—tightening, toning, and sculpting while providing a cool and refreshing effect on the skin. Get the pack for 25% off.

Minu Brightening Mineral Sunscreen Stay safe out there in the sun. This mineral-based SPF 30 daily sunscreen serves as a moisturizer and makeup primer all in one.