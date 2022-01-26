Featured Product: Vava 1080p Dash Cam (Renewed) | $44 | Amazon

The first time I totaled my car, I was 18 years old. It was a blustery winter night in late December. Another vehicle, driving well over the speed limit collided into me, seemingly coming out of nowhere. Despite the driver running away on foot and appearing intoxicated, the accident was deemed my fault.

For the years that followed, I felt this accident in my pocket as insurance premiums skyrocketed, well beyond the already exorbitant rates for younger drivers. Had I owned a dash cam, things would have been different. I would have been able to prove, without a shadow of a doubt, that the accident wasn’t my fault. There would have been crystal clear, recorded, irrefutable evidence of the incident, but alas.

The lesson you should take from this is simple: Don’t make the same mistake I did. Pony up the cash to equip your dash with a camera, and avoid the fight against plausible deniability later.

It’s no real shock that the best dash cams for cars also tend to come with a hefty price tag. While you can find a budget one that’ll get the job done, if you want to know for sure that you’re getting the best one around, then you should grab the Nextbase 522GW Wi-Fi Dash Cam.

This model comes with a 32GB U3 Ultra High -Speed card and a microSD adaptor that allows you to install even more memory if you want it. It means the camera can comfortably capture things in full HD, 1440p, or even 4K if you’d like. Not only that, but it’s also Alexa compatible, which is great news for those who’re big fans of smart technology. You can even play, edit, and share footage you’ve captured on it on your PC too, which is great if you’re not just looking for safety, but a digital journal of sorts.

If you’re the kind of person that likes to be prepared for absolutely anything, then it’s highly likely that you’ll also be looking for the best front and rear dash cam to make sure you’ve got every angle covered. There are a fair few options out there for this kind of thing, but it’s hard to beat the VIOFO A129Pro Duo 4K Dual Dash Cam.

It features excellent night vision, a wide-angle lens to capture more of what’s in front and behind, and incredible 4K images from the front, and 1080p ones from behind. It can also use loop recording and motion detection, and even has a parking mode too, so you’re getting more than just peace of mind here.

While the 1080p version listed above hits the sweet spot in terms of price and functionality for most drivers, there’s an even better version available for those who want improved image quality.



The Vava 4K Dash Cam upgrades the image resolution to 4K, which means you’ll not only get clearer results when monitoring your surroundings, but you might actually want to use the thing to grab some sweet, sweet 4K content on roadtrips. The included infrared snapshot remote lets you grab little 20-second clips of footage, perfect for social media sharing.

Amidst a pandemic and shelter-in-place orders, the latter might be out of reach for now, but our former editor Gabe Carey sees big possibilities for the future.

“The snapshot remote, its killer app so to speak, provides a visual reference to my friends and family back home for the wild west that is NYC traffic amid shelter-in-place. On weekends, a 320mAh battery keeps it alive to ensure days of uninterrupted street parking surveillance. And someday, I hope, I’ll be able to use it as originally intended—for taking Instagram-worthy shots documenting scenic drives through rural and urban America and everything in between.”

Thinkware offers a dash cam that does a whole lot more than just record the view outside of your car as you drive. It boasts the advanced driver assistance systems new cars are known for, albeit without the price tag to match. The dash cab alerts the driver if they aren’t paying attention to impending forward collisions, lane departures if the driver is drifting, and front vehicle departures.

“The video quality is great, [it has a] very sleek design so I can’t even see it while driving,” B Jackson writes in an Amazon review of the dash cam. “I had hardwired it a few months ago and it has been great to see it recording motion and events when the car is in park to make sure my vehicle stays safe and any incidents are recorded.”

The Thinkware Q800Pro is easy to install and doesn’t have to be hardwired unless you want it to be. “The Thinkware Q800PRo may be expensive, but is also fairly worry-free and installation-friendly,” writes Trianine. “Comes with both a hardwire kit and cigarette adapter so you can fire it up immediately, and then worry about the installation later.”

The cloud feature is on that multiple reviewers took issue with. “It really isn’t that great since the camera requires an external internet connection to make this work,” Jackson continues in their review. “So if you use your phone, sure it will keep things backed up when you have it connected.”

The cost is steep, but the extra trappings make it a great value purchase.

This article was originally published by Chaya Milchtein in December 2020 and updated with new information by Jason Coles on 01/26/2022.