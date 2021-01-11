Top Pick: “The Regulator” | $169 | My Sheets Rock

One of the first adult purchases I made for myself, back when I was 19 years old, was a nice set of sheets. You see, I worked really hard, spending what often was 60 to 80 hours a week on my feet. When I laid down at night, I wanted my sheets to feel comfortable and luxurious. If the pandemic is draining you to the same degree, investing in a quality set of luxurious sheets might help you get a better quality sleep at night so you can at least wake up and feel refreshed.

I tried out a whole bunch of different sheets to find the best ones for you to consider. These are the ones that made the cut.

My Sheets Rock doesn’t lie, its sheets totally do rock. This was, to my surprise, my favorite set of all the ones I tried. The burgundy sheets we tried were bright and bold, a perfect color match to our dark gray duvet. Not only are they temperature regulating, but the bamboo keeps them super soft for a glorious night’s sleep. Getting into bed that first night, we were blown away by the silkiness and cool fabric. If you, like us, have never tried bamboo, these sheets may very well convert you. They’re hypoallergenic, too, so if you have sensitive skin you can still sleep in the buff.A set of sheets comes with a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and a fitted sheet.

Sheets are so deeply personal, sometimes it takes a few tries to find the ones you really love. But when you do, going to bed will feel like a familiar hug, luxurious, and the perfect way to end a long day.

These sheets are made of GOTS certified organic cotton and are great for sensitive skin, according to the National Eczema Association. Aizome is a Japanese company that produces all-natural fabric sheets designed to soothe irritated skin. It’s also antibacterial and made using no chemical treatments, no pesticides, and no plastic materials, gracing your mattress with high-quality sheets for fair prices. Aizome sheets get better as you wash them, softening the natural fabric until it’s butter-soft. In addition to a standard rubberized fitting sheet, Aizome also offers a drawstring option, which stay on way better than most of my sheets.

A set comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a duvet cover.

If you love a perfectly put together bedroom and are fussy with the quality of your sheets, these Bed Threads linen sheets are for you. The standard Bed Threads set includes two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, a linen duvet cover, and a storage bag. Linen is an extremely breathable fabric, so it’s perfect for any season, especially if you tend to overheat at night. Producing linen is easy on the environment and Bed Threads is a carbon-neutral company. It also use no plastic in its packaging. Though its marketing asserts that its sheets look better a little messy, I’d argue they could use a little ironing before you break them in.

Cotton sheets are timeless, and these Crane & Canopy sheets are no exception. Laying on them makes you feel deeply spoiled. In fact, Crane & Canopy sheets pack extra-long, woven single-ply cotton in a 400 thread count. They feel luxurious and silky against your skin, perfect for a deeply restful sleep. One thing I love about Crane & Canopy sheets is that you don’t have to buy one of those typical sets with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcases. If you’re like me and use a duvet cover, the fitted sheet really is unnecessary and just clogs up my linen closet. Crane & Canopy offers sheet sets with just a fitted sheet and pillowcase as well as the traditional set if that works better for you.

