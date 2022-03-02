With a lot of people still feeling far more comfortable at home than in a bar, there’s never been a better time to invest in some good bar supplies for your home. Whether you’re just treating yourself to a nice drink after a hard week, or you’re trying to make sure you and your friends can still enjoy winding down at the weekend, it’s a great idea to grab some of the best bartending supplies for your home.

Where To Start: Finding the Right Glasses

One of the most important things to do is to make sure you’ve got the right glasses to drink out of. It may seem silly, but a good glass can make all the difference to how a drink feels, a nd it’s all a part of the experience. Some common glasses include the collins glass, coupe glasses, and the double rocks glass, but you can add a variety of glasses to your collection. You might even want a few shot glasses.

You can also turn your glasses into a conversation piece if you want to get fancy. For example, these whiskey glasses from Huckberry are molded in the shape of various mountain ranges, including American mountain tops, the Grand Tetons, and a collection of international peaks.

Glasses like these not only look great while drinking but can also be decorative in your home bar when you’re not using them. Huckberry also includes sets with a decanter, which leads us to the next thing you might need.



Right now, these glasses are available at approximately 17% off.

Grabbing yourself a good decanter is an essential part of making sure your home bar feels as good as possible. There are a lot of ones out there, but our favorite has to be this Rocksly Whiskey Decanter Set. It comes with a simple but beautiful crystal decanter, two whiskey glasses, eight granite chilling stones, stainless steel tongs, some recipe cards, and even a wooden stand to hold it all. It looks great, and it’ll add a touch of class to your setup.

Can’t find the perfect ice cube trays at the local bartender supply store? Have no fear! Cash in on the Samuelworld Ice Cube Trays today. They’re the perfect addition to your whiskey and cocktails.

With a hard plastic try and flexible silicone mold design, one tray makes four big ice balls without any mess. Whether you’re creating a cocktail with scotch whiskey or bourbon, this tray will make your party drinks look as professional as can be.

With a double-wall vacuum insulated design, the Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker is the perfect addition to your home bar, protecting your hand from condensation and frostbite. This design also has ergonomic, concave curves, so you don’t need to have a crazy two-handed grip.

This shaker is super high-capacity, so you can dial your mix from a micro quarter and half-ounce dashes all the way up to a full 6-ounce drink. This product is made of Pro-Grade 18/8 stainless steel to ensure that a metallic flavor is never transferred to your cocktail.

Plus, it comes with a built-in strainer, able to pour at a smooth 45-degrees while holding back ice solids.

Need a wine aerator that will speed up the oxidation process? Try, this battery-operated HURRIKANE Electric Dispenser Pump. This product is super simple to operate and just requires a simple rinse before putting it away. It’s the perfect gift to get you to win points with the amateur sommelier in your life. Asa bonus, it fits a wide variety of bottle sizes and is drip-free.

Best Wine Stoppers: BGMAX EZBasics

When you find the perfect bottle of wine, you really want it to last forever. But if you’re drinking for one or with a small group, you often find yourself pouring the rest of the bottle down the drain. To avoid this sad midnight ceremony, consider cashing in on wine bottle sealers for both red and white wines, as well as sparking wine or champagne.

Constructed of durable stainless steel and a silicone seal rubber stopper, the BGMAX sealer is perfect for the latter. It’s designed to fit most champagne bottles, is dishwasher safe, and even comes with a lifetime warranty.

For preserving plain, old regular wine, try the EZBASICS Wine Saver. It’s a durable, stylish air pump made of stainless steel and will last you way longer than a plastic wine sealer pump. It can even record the last time you opened the bottle by simply turning the ring on the stopper to the point that you wanted. And above all else, it’s even a great gift for a newbie wine lover or experienced connoisseur.

Ivation is the leader in creating wine coolers, and this 12-bottle compressor is no exception. Its technology ensures that the temperature is not affected by outside heat sources and is low enough to accommodate sparkling white wine, which works best in a range between 41°F and 64°F. It has soft, energy-efficient interior lighting, removable racks, and easy-to-use touch controls. Plus, it even has a lock if you’re looking to keep the alcohol consumption in your home age-appropriate.

Looking for some cool bartending supplies? Look no further than this beautiful beer tap! At eight inches in-depth, this product is made from high-quality materials with classic modeling and solid construction. The keg coupler and pimp are chrome plated to ensure that there is absolutely no rust!

Plus, the leveler handle lock coupler has an internal gasket to provide an air-tight seal without any leaks! There are premium o-rings on all connections to ensure that it has very high wear resistance. It’s the perfect addition to your next outdoor party or event!

Perfect for any party, the Bellemain 3 Liter Insulated Stainless Steel Ice Bucket features a beautiful design, fitting for any table.

Constructed with high-quality engineering, this ice bucket prevents condensation from forming on the exterior or rings of moisture forming on the bottom. With double-wall insulation, this product will keep your champagne, wine, or beer cool at optimal drinking temperature after an hour.

Plus, its three-liter capacity is big enough to hold your favorite drinks while still being portable if you’re on the go!

This story was originally published by Eric Ravenscroft on 02/04/2021 and updated with new information by Jason Coles on 03/02/2022.