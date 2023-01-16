It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Beat the Winter Dryness With a $39 Levoit Humidifier

This large-room humidifier keeps your skin, nose, and plants moistened.

Erin O'Brien
Levoit Humidifier for Large Room | $39 | 11% Off | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

Winter dryness is avoidable, believe it or not. Humidifiers can help—they introduce water particles to the air via mist. Your dry skin, your dry nose, and your dry plants will all be grateful for this Levoit humidifier, currently 11% off and honestly, a not-bad price of $39. It produces mist at a 24" height and can raise the humidity of a large room in just 20 minutes. This particular Levoit can run for 25 hours straight: so you’ll never experience a moment without humidity. Unless that is, you’re cleaning it, which is an easy process with the included brush. I cannot say enough about the benefits of a humidifier in the winter months! Thank goodness this is on sale.

