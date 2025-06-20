Logo
These Early Prime Day Deals Knock Up To 40% Off Beauty Essentials

We're talking 40% off hair dryers, Korean skincare, makeup and more before the real deals hit next week.

ByBrittany Vincent
Call it a mini–Prime Day for anyone whose bathroom shelf needs an autumn refresh. Right now through October 9, Amazon is slashing up to 40% off some of your favorite beauty products. Whether you’re needing some new cleanser, grabbing some new hair tools, or finally picking up that CC cream you keep seeing on TikTok, you can save some serious cash during the sale if you keep your eyes open. We've got some of the best picks that you can shop right now below.

Amazon Fall Beauty Sale | Amazon

Skincare Deals

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream | $38 | Amazon

This gentle cleanser and ultra-repair cream both dip well below their usual price, perfect for cooler-weather routine tweaks.

Medicube Zero Pore Pads | $19 | Amazon

These pore pads land at one of their lowest per-pad costs and can shrink the appearance of pores on your face while helping to clear blemishes.

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask | $19 | Amazon

Snag this mask multipack for a great price and watch as it plumps skin, improves elasticity, and shrinks pores.

IT Cosmetics’ CC+ Cream | $33 | Amazon

This CC cream sneaks into the skincare bucket too. Its anti-aging formula doubles as foundation and SPF, and is now cheaper than a single-tube refill at Sephora.

Hair-Care Deals

Wavytalk Thermal Brush | $30 | Amazon

If you’ve been eyeing a blow-dry brush, Wavytalk’s ceramic thermal brush is the no-brainer starter pick, and it’s down far enough to justify an “oops” purchase.

Shark FlexStyle | $280 | Amazon

This Dyson-adjacent multi-styler—gets a rare markdown that shaves serious dollars off the bundle.

Tymo Airhype Compact Hair Dryer | $130 | Amazon

TYMO’s ionic hair dryer drops to dorm-room-friendly pricing, and it's absolutely gorgeous in this pink shade.

Sun Bum Revitalizing 3-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner | $12 | Amazon

This three-in-one leave-in conditioner is ready for post-shower detangling.

Makeup Deals

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes | $10 | Amazon

Face wipes for late-night mascara removal? Yes please. Stock up on the cheap with this sale.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara | $9 | Amazon

Want your lashes sky high? This is the mascara that can do it for you.

Lancome Renergie Lift Makeup Foundation | $54 | Amazon

Save on shades of this gorgeous foundation that you can use as a base for any makeup look.

Maybelline Lifter Lip Liner | $8 | Amazon

Need to level up your lip look? Try this liner to elevate the shades you already own.

