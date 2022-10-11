Noco Boost X GBX45 Jump Starter | $87 | Amazon



There are few things as unnerving and frustrating as running out of battery when you’re on a big drive. It happens to the best of us though, and that’s why there’s such a big market for portable jump starters, because while relying on the good nature of your fellow human is a nice idea, sometimes they’re nowhere to be seen. This Noco Boost X GBX45 Jump Starter is a bit like a person with a jump starter kit, and it’s also 30% off at $87 today. The Noco Boost X GBX45 Jump Starter is rated at 1250-amps which makes it capable of jump starting up to 6.5 litre gas engines, and 4.0 litre diesel engines, and it charges using USB-C, which means it charges far faster than many of the other options.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Noco Boost X GBX45 Jump Starter for $87 from Amazon

Not interested in this deal ? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 50% off.