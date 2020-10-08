Image : Amazon

Shop Small Business, Get $10 Back | Amazon

In an effort to support small businesses this Prime Day, Amazon has created an initiative that nets you $10 for every $10 or more you spend with small businesses. “Unfortunately, even if you’d like to pull away from online shopping entirely, it’s not always feasible when you need an uncommon item in a pinch. For those moments, or if you’re too far out to make it into your nearest local shops but still want to help, Amazon will give you $10 to spend on Prime Day for every $10 you spend at select small businesses,” writes Jordan McMahon, Tech Editor at The Inventory.



I’ve put together ten items under $15 you can buy so you can get the credit and support a small business today. These items and this promotion help make treating yourself today possible— because you deserve it! (Caveat: You must be a prime member to take advantage of this promotion.)



Image : Leovard

Dr. Sheg Aranmolate founded the Leovard brand with a simple idea. He wanted to solve skin irritation after shaving. Dr. Aranmolate produces luxury skincare, putting his experience as a doctor and molecular biologist to good use. His research and premium ingredients give Leovard the edge it needs to compete with luxury skincare brands.

One enthusiastic reviewer gushes, “I’m so happy that I finally ordered this. It provides just the right amount of moisture for my usually dry hair. It’s unscented, another plus, and it’s affordably priced.”

Image : Yellowbird Art & Design

This print is by Interior Designer Cynthia Ferrara. Featured in national publications like Architectural Digest, Luxe, and Country Living, you have a budget-friendly opportunity to add some motivational art to your own space. Unframed, you can make this your own by choosing a frame that fits your home decor.



Image : Little Bee

If you’re like me and hate artificial scents, or just want a set of really fancy candlesticks, these are for you. Made of beeswax and hand-rolled, they have a lovely honeycomb texture. The candle glows softly while perfuming the house with the natural honey fragrance. Each of the tapered candles can last for 6-8 hours. Beeswax Candles are a sustainable option that is nontoxic and not a byproduct of petroleum. They produce little soot and bunt for extended lengths of time. Little Bee hand-rolled taper candles boast a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and are made by a small business in Connecticut.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Ok, maybe this isn’t a treat for most people, but for myself, having a fast charger makes me happy. I don’t know why I go through so many chargers, but this deal means I can stock up on a fast one. The USB-C type cable and wall charger make it suitable for Samsung Galaxy devices as well as the iPad Pro.



Image : Provisions by Kat

A balm made out of wax, butter, and essential oils and placed into a tube the size of chapstick, this is ideal for application to minor bug bites, bruises, and scrapes—the salve helps soothe the bumps! Using all-natural ingredients like mango butter, olive oil, avocado oil, and beeswax, you can bet your bottom dollar this smells as good as if feels.



“I have tried other alternatives to Neosporin, etc. that are far too oily, carry a heady odor, or are simply ineffective. My Boo-Boo stick arrived promptly with a handwritten note from the seller, and after several applications to trouble spots on my skin, there has definitely been an improvement in comfort and condition,” says a verified Amazon reviewer. “To top it off, the ‘glue stick’ style design makes it easy to use and it smells fabulous—who doesn’t love some aromatherapy while you’re healing?”

Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’ve been waiting to go au naturel, at least in your deodorant selection, this natural charcoal formula from Black-owned business PiperWai might be the one for you. L has used this product through various formulations and some frustration. They write in their Amazon review that they stuck with it “because it was the first natural deodorant that seemed to work for me plus I have very sensitive skin and it didn’t cause any irritation (unlike other natural ones).”



“They’ve finally perfected the product as the stick is easy to use, not too soft, and doesn’t leave marks on my clothes,” L concludes.

A Towel for Laughs

Image : Moonlight Makers

Love cheese or someone who does? Get you this funny flour-sack dish towel. Laughing is the best way to hang out in the kitchen, and this towel will make sure yours is filled with giggles. Handmade in Asheville, North Carolina, Moonlight Makers screenprints their 100% cotton flour sack towels using original designs and non-toxic ink.

The hand towel lays claim to 4.8 stars. Tam writes in one review, putting it simply, “This towel is super cute! The print is clear and placed well. I love the flour sack fabric! I would definitely purchase again!”

A Classy Bracelet

Image : PAVOI

If a diamond tennis bracelet isn’t in the cards, this might be a good stand-in solution. “I LOVE! I’ve worn this for several days, working out, commuting, walking around outside. I sweated and there was no irritation of my skin, nor was the bracelet discolored afterward,” Sara writes in her Amazon review. “This bracelet looks very expensive and glitters when in natural sunlight. I was not expecting that from a CZ bracelet! I was afraid that it would be one of those bracelets that slides up and down your wrist (annoying) but it fit well.”



A Little Fall for Your Life

Image : Twisted R Design

If you, like me, collect wall hangings, you definitely need this fall decoration in your life. Crafted by hand, it’s bound to brighten the orange- and red-tinged outdoors and bring cozy fall vibes into your office, bathroom, or kitchen.



Chandelier Earrings

Image : NTLX

I’m a sucker for chandelier earrings, especially since I chopped off my hair. NTLX’s bohemian boho lightweight earrings are the perfect complement to any outfit, introducing a little jazz to your simple (or fabulous) wardrobe. If you’ve started your holiday shopping early, each pair also comes with a gift box, making them ripe for stuffing stockings this upcoming holiday.

