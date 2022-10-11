Apple iPad Pro (128GB) with AppleCare+ | $1148 | $100 off

Apple iPad Air (64GB) with AppleCare+ | $599 | $79 off

Apple iPad Pro (1TB) with AppleCare+ | $1378 | $250 off

Apple iPad (64GB) with AppleCare+ | $368 | $30 off

The Amazon Fall Prime Day wouldn’t be much of a sale without sneakily discounting some high-end Apple gear. Apple’s notoriously stingy when it comes to sales, so even a tiny saving on one of their gadgets is a big deal. With Amazon offering up to $250 off it’s most popular models, I’d say that’s a pretty huge deal. You can pick your favorite size/color and enjoy blazing-fast performance and a gorgeous display most laptops can’t match. There’s even a cute little camera on the back you can use if you see a squirrel eating a pizza outside and your phone’s in the other room or something.