Always Have The Good Ice On Hand With The GE Profile Opal 2.0

I can’t count the times I’ve been to my favorite restaurant just for the ice, only to find out the ice maker is broken. Never miss out on the perfect ice nuggets with the GE Profile Opal 2.0, now 8% off, that fills with fresh ice in just 10 minutes. With the attached water supply tank and self-cleaning system, you can rest assured that you’ll have chewable, fresh ice for days anywhere this ice maker fits. Bring it to your home gym space for the perfect crunch, or imagine new specialty drinks at the next dinner party.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ice Maker | 8% Off | Amazon

An in-home ice maker like the Opal 2.0 is perfect for those days so hot that ice melts on the way home, leaving a refreeze to have all the ice stick together. The GE Profile Opal 2.0 also comes with built-in WiFi pairing so you can monitor your ice maker’s status and schedule fresh ice on the go.