This ice cube tray design is pretty ingenious . The tray has a detachable bin underneath for extra ice storage. When the lid goes on over the tray, the tiny prongs will push the ice from the tray into the bin for you so you can go ahead and make more ice. This design allows for the storage of up to 64 cubes of ice. Use it for standard drinking ice or have some fun by freezing fruit juice for a tasty snack.



Teblei Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin | $19 | Amazon

The ice tray lid and bin combo normally goes for $25, but Amazon has it set for 24% off at the moment. That makes it just $19.