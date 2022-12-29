We may earn a commission from links on this page.

New year, new you, new... home? Maybe it’s not a new home per se, but you could make organizing your current place your New Year’s Resolution. From modular drawer organizers to big closet systems, we’ve found all the stuff you need to make your place just-like-new.

All good closet organization starts with dividing your clothing into categories. This closet system has built-in shelving and multiple rods, so you can divvy up your clothes by summer-winter or by color.

For sliding into your closet or putting by the front door, these shoe racks are made of bamboo—lightweight, yet durable. If you want a extra tiers, you can stack ‘em!

This modular system helps you divide up your clothing in drawers, keeping your clothing visible and less stretched-out and lost. These are made of flexible fabric, and come in a pack of eight, varying sizes.

A laundry hamper you will not hate! This collapsible hamper has wheels, so you can roll it to your building’s laundry room, no problem. When not in use, it flattens to almost nothing!

A classic cube bookcase for storing or displaying books and records is essential. It gives you extra room to store stuff that isn’t like ... a random junk drawer or the floor. You can use this either horizontal or vertical, depending on the dimensions of your space.

An easy way to spruce up a desk, this organizer is great for makeup, stationary, and other tiny items. Stop losing your tiny valuables, friend!!! It also has small drawers for polaroids I guess? Lip balm? Other keepsakes?

Storage for your storage: this durable, tote-able, water-resistant bag is great for storing something like sweaters in the warmer months. You can even put a little label on it using the card window, so you know where you put your stuff when you need your stuff.