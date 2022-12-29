New year, new you, new... home? Maybe it’s not a new home per se, but you could make organizing your current place your New Year’s Resolution. From modular drawer organizers to big closet systems, we’ve found all the stuff you need to make your place just-like-new.
ClosetMaid SuiteSymphony 60" W - 120" W Closet System Starter Kit | $140 | 19% Off | Wayfair
All good closet organization starts with dividing your clothing into categories. This closet system has built-in shelving and multiple rods, so you can divvy up your clothes by summer-winter or by color.
viewcare 3-Tier Free Standing Shoe Racks | $27 | 7% Off + Coupon | Amazon
85" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
3 free months of Xbox Game Pass + controller
This ginormous display will let you experience deep blacks and bright whites that pop and an impressive range of vibrant colors.
For sliding into your closet or putting by the front door, these shoe racks are made of bamboo—lightweight, yet durable. If you want a extra tiers, you can stack ‘em!
Drawer Organizer For Clothes | $15 | 63% Off | Amazon
This modular system helps you divide up your clothing in drawers, keeping your clothing visible and less stretched-out and lost. These are made of flexible fabric, and come in a pack of eight, varying sizes.
Collapsible Waterproof Folding Laundry Hamper | $38 | 21% Off | Wayfair
A laundry hamper you will not hate! This collapsible hamper has wheels, so you can roll it to your building’s laundry room, no problem. When not in use, it flattens to almost nothing!
ClosetMaid 29.87'’ H x 57.95'’ W Cube Bookcase | $165 | Wayfair
A classic cube bookcase for storing or displaying books and records is essential. It gives you extra room to store stuff that isn’t like ... a random junk drawer or the floor. You can use this either horizontal or vertical, depending on the dimensions of your space.
Large Capacity Desk Organizer | $32 | 20% Off | Amazon
An easy way to spruce up a desk, this organizer is great for makeup, stationary, and other tiny items. Stop losing your tiny valuables, friend!!! It also has small drawers for polaroids I guess? Lip balm? Other keepsakes?
Baleine Extra Large Storage Tote | $19 | 33% Off + Coupon | Amazon
Storage for your storage: this durable, tote-able, water-resistant bag is great for storing something like sweaters in the warmer months. You can even put a little label on it using the card window, so you know where you put your stuff when you need your stuff.