Ever find yourself wishing you had fresher coffee in the mornings and a more efficient way to clean up the spilled grounds? Click through for a list of our favorite home gadgets for under $250 that you can grab at Amazon right now.
Cuisinart ICE-21PK Frozen Yogurt - Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker
Cuisinart Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker, Pink | $70
We’re still weeks away from the official dawn of summer, and it’s already hot as blazes. Why would you get dressed up for a cold snack, only to melt in the heat as your dessert melts before your eyes? Or worse, pay an overworked delivery person to bring it to you as fast as they can, just for it to arrive weird and soupy? You could have it so much better, y’all. The Cuisinart Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker is a game-changer. I literally have it, and it could not be easier to use. It comes with a booklet of basic recipes and all the tools you need to get started! The only thing you really have to do, besides press *one* button on the base, is remember to chill the bowl 24 hours in advance of “cooking.” But hey, it’s hot out. You’re always going to want ice cream tomorrow. (FYI, it’s not only offered in pink, but this is the exact the one I have, so I’m recommending it.)
OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder | $100
During the pandemic’s earliest stages, you spent a lot of time at home. Like, a lot. It was kind of the only thing to do! Instead of sipping coffee in the car or hoping that the office would have some brewing by the time you got there, you invested in yourself and upgraded your coffee maker. Isn’t it time you got the coffee bean grinder to match? The OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder has fifteen different settings and can hold up to 0.75 lbs. of beans at a time. No matter what type of grind you prefer, or fancy coffee setup you’ve moved onto, it ensures uniformity in texture and flavor. Also, it looks elegant on your countertop.
Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With LED Touch Display
Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With LED Touch Display | $119
A cost-effective stick vacuum cleaner with multiple attachments, an LED touch display, and a reasonable price? Yes, it does exist. Meet the PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum W300! Ultra-quiet with a 35-minute runtime, it’s just the ticket for days when you know you need to speed clean, but you really don’t want to. It’s also easy to maneuver and features built-in batteries. Plus, the LED system helps you see when you’re missing really icky spots. At a full charge, this tech innovation will do a full sweep (pun intended) of the house (dust, debris, pet hair, nooks and crannies, cushions, gross outside stuff, and more) before you lose steam.
Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor
Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor | $150
You’re an adult. Adults should have a microwave. It’s just the way the world works. So allow yourself the luxury of a Toshiba Microwave with Smart Sensor and stop reheating your pasta on the stove already, okay? It has an array of pre-programmed settings for the modern person, plus a large easy-to-read display so you can obsessively monitor the program you selected. This model includes a sound on/off button, which I’ve never seen, as well as a power-saving mode. It’s also designed with an easy-clean interior, so that’s one less thing to fight over.
Homelabs 1,500 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Dehumidifier
Homelabs 1,500 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Dehumidifier | $200
About half of the year, the climate calls for a humidifier. The other half, the half that we’re rapidly hurtling towards as if it were a black hole, folks need a heavy-duty dehumidifier. Enter the hOmelabs 1,500 square foot Energy Star-certified dehumidifier, which is sleek, subtle, and 20% off at Amazon. It can remove 22 points of moisture from the air per day. Per day!!! Pop this bad boy in your basement or largest room—it’s on wheels for easy transport and goes with everything—and never be uncomfortable in a weirdly humid space again.
Levoit Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier
Levoit Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier | $216
Between allergies, unpredictable weather, people running in and out of the house all season, and generally being a human person that exists on Earth, an air purifier is always a good idea to have. But a Levoit Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier is a great idea. It has a paired app that allows you to monitor, time, schedule, and adjust your settings in the palm of your hand. You can even program it for sleep modes and sync the device with your preferred smart assistant for voice control. If you’re a tech nerd, you may appreciate knowing that the 400S includes laser sensors that continually monitor the air for unwanted particles. Oh, and this model uses trademarked VortexAir technology to improve your home’s air circulation in general. For once, you can breathe easy.
Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 XL Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 XL Air Fryer | $230
Look, you don’t want to be the only house on the block (or bored person scrolling Instagram at 1 a.m.) without an air fryer, right? So why not really go for it? The Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 XL Air Fryer is unquestionably the one to beat. It includes two baskets that can cook independently, and when I say “cook,” I mean air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and/or dehydrate. It includes two baskets for family meals prepared healthier and faster than ever. Plus, you don’t need an existing pressure cooker or anything like that to attach it to.
