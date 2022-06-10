Cuisinart ICE-21PK Frozen Yogurt - Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker

We’re still weeks away from the official dawn of summer, and it’s already hot as blazes. Why would you get dressed up for a cold snack, only to melt in the heat as your dessert melts before your eyes? Or worse, pay an overworked delivery person to bring it to you as fast as they can, just for it to arrive weird and soupy? You could have it so much better, y’all. The Cuisinart Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker is a game-changer. I literally have it, and it could not be easier to use. It comes with a booklet of basic recipes and all the tools you need to get started! The only thing you really have to do, besides press *one* button on the base, is remember to chill the bowl 24 hours in advance of “cooking.” But hey, it’s hot out. You’re always going to want ice cream tomorrow. (FYI, it’s not only offered in pink, but this is the exact the one I have, so I’m recommending it.)