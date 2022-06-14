Father’s Day is coming up in just a few short days. Still don’t have anything for the World’s Greatest Dad? Fathers do a lot for us like teach us how to throw a ball and remain emotionally distant. Share in one of the few short times each year you both show even a slight bit of emotional vulnerability by getting him a gift that shows how much you love him. We’ve got you covered with a handful of selections from our team.

What does your typical caricature of a dad love to do? Golf. So why not try to help improve his game this Father’s Day? Using GPS, your dad can identify exactly where he is on each hole of the golf course he’s playing. See an overhead view of the hole and get the exact distance in yards he is away from the green. This is the info he needs to adequately select the right club for each stroke. It supports over 41 ,000 different courses. It measures and automatically records detected shot distances. It also functions as an everyday smartwatch so he can track his steps and his sleep while also being able to set up profiles for multiple sports.

- Joe Tilleli

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Garmin Approach S40 Golf Smartwatch for $240 at Amazon

My dad plays a lot of tennis, so I think a tennis-themed gift would be appropriate. I was looking at the Wilson Tennis Ball Hopper at Amazon, but it seemed kin d of silly to give something like that sans fresh tennis balls. Plus, I wanted an excuse to smell some tennis balls. Have you ever opened a can and just gotten your nose in there? Unbeatable. So I’m gonna throw in the Penn Championship Tennis Balls (Pack of 12), also from Amazon, because I’ve never seen a set of 36 sold together. This way, whether he’s doing hitting practice, playing with friends, or I don’t know, maybe rolling them around to entertain my parents’ cat, he’s got tennis balls to spare and an effortless way to collect and store them for next time.

- Sophy Ziss

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Wilson Tennis Ball Hopper for $38 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Penn Championship Tennis Balls (Pack of 12) for $43 at Amazon

Dads come in all shapes and sizes. And sometimes they are cat dads. And sometimes they are dads that are cat enthusiasts. Bokksu’s Premium Cat Box covers both of these. This very cute collection pulls together some of Bokksu’s favorite feline-themed treats. The goodies include cookies, candies, and lots of tea. The purrrfect addition to any home is the cat paw glass that is sure to be dad’s new favorite cup. These top-notch goodies were meticulously curated from fine Japanese treats. And who doesn’t know cats better than Japan? They are a country with one of the highest cat ownership rates in the world after all.

- Sheilah Villari

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Bokksu Premium Cat Box for $70 at Bokksu

My extensive research in the field of dads has revealed two universal truths: dads love to have the TV on LOUD, and dads love to ask you “what’d they just say?” The solution for fathers everywhere: a good soundbar. It would never even occur to my dad that there’s a product out there that can make his favorite shows and movies so much clearer and more immersive without the volume being cranked up to 11. The Sony HTX8500 hits the ultimate sweet spot between function and affordability. It comes with Dolby Atmos 7.1.2ch, which mimics surround sound setups that cost multiple times more than this little guy. Set this up for your pa and watch him treat you like a tech genius wizard (and save your eardrums in the process).

- Tom Philip

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar for $298 at Amazon

If there’s one thing dads love more than jamming out to music, it’s forcing everyone around them to listen to their favorite songs with them, and mine is no exception. To enable him to force his music on my family even when we’re not in the car, the Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker seems like the perfect gift. It’s waterproof and the perfect size for a dad on the go, and is rechargeable so he’ll never need to replace batteries. Best of all it has an easy app to connect the speaker to phones and customize settings, meaning it would only take me one phone call (probably) to help him hook it up.

- Miranda Martin