De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine | $100 | 23% Off | Amazon
For the caffeinated among us, this delightfully compact De’Longhi Espresso Machine is $100 at Amazon right now. The 15 bar pump extracts espresso at optimal pressure for a rich, smooth flavor, and the machine’s stainless steel boiler heats water consistently for top performance. Manual machines allow you, the home barista, the most control over the process of extracting an espresso shot from those delicious roasted beans. Plus, this set comes with tools like a tamper, portafilter, and attached steam wand so you can perfect your home latte. Sip your perfect drink, stare out the window at the sunrise, and smile: you made this espresso yourself.