Kitchen

12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn't Know You Need

Add some game-changing tools to your kitchen arsenal.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
Kitchen Essentials | Amazon
Kitchen Essentials | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Kitchen Essentials | Amazon

There are certain requirements everyone has in their kitchen which go without saying. Some pots, some pans, what have you ... Though there are a handful of kitchen essentials everyone should have but no one’s told you about. Time to stock up your pantry with some products you didn’t know you needed until now.

Oil Sprayer for Cooking | $12

Image for article titled 12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn&#39;t Know You Need
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Olive oil is an often used component in any recipe, but you can get even more use out of it with an oil mister. I like to make taquitos in my air fryer and my oil sprayer allows me to even coat the tortillas and get them nice and crispy.

Garlic Press | $10

Image for article titled 12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn&#39;t Know You Need
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
There is no good reason to chop up garlic cloves when garlic presses are right there. Easy to use and easy to clean so the next time a recipe calls for two cloves of garlic, you’ll have no issue getting ten in there like you know you should.

EggXactPeel Egg Peeler Tool | $9

Image for article titled 12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn&#39;t Know You Need
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Have you ever been excited to dig into a hard-boiled egg only to find that the shell just doesn’t want to budge? Now you’re stuck there picking it apart, one tiny piece at a time. Say no more. This egg peeler tool helps remove both the eggshell and your own frustration from the equation.

12oz Glass Jars With Lids (20-Pack) | $24

Image for article titled 12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn&#39;t Know You Need
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Mason jars are just some damn practical. They have so many uses. They can be your glasses to drink out of, they can be used for food storage, or even just used as decoration.

Airtight Food Storage Containers Set (15-Pack) | $27

Image for article titled 12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn&#39;t Know You Need
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Clip Coupon

On the topic of food storage, this 15-piece set of containers has various sizes that are great for pasta, cereal, and more.

Vacuum Sealer Machine | $48

Image for article titled 12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn&#39;t Know You Need
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Remaining on theme once more, a vacuum sealer is the ultimate food storage tool you have at your disposal. This compact air-sealing system works well with either dry or moist food and comes with 15 seal bags to get you started.

Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar | $20

Image for article titled 12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn&#39;t Know You Need
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
These magnetic knife bars are so much more helpful than a knife block. You can see everything you have all lined up as opposed to pulling out by the handle three or four times until you find the particular knife you were looking for.

3-Stage Knife Sharpener With Cut-Resistant Gloves | $16

Image for article titled 12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn&#39;t Know You Need
Photo: Amazon
A dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp one. It’s easy for a dull knife to slip out of place while cutting, but the dull edge is still likely sharp enough to cut through you. Keep your knives sharp and safe with a knife sharpener and keep your fingers even safe with this included cut-resistant glove.

Pre-Seasoned Cast-iron Skillet | $25

Image for article titled 12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn&#39;t Know You Need
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Cast-irons are an absolute game-changer in the kitchen. They heat evenly throughout and open up a world of recipes that require stovetop-to-oven transfer. Just don’t put it in the dishwasher.

Crockpot 8 Quart Slow Cooker | $75

Image for article titled 12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn&#39;t Know You Need
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
The slow cooker is the lazy cook’s best friend. Just toss everything into it together in the morning and have a full meal waiting for you when you get home.

De’Longhi Espresso, Latte & Cappuccino Maker | $120

Image for article titled 12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn&#39;t Know You Need
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Don’t settle for just regular coffee. This barista’s companion can brew lattes, cappuccinos, and espressos right in the comfort of your own home.

Silonn Ice Makers Countertop | $101

Image for article titled 12 Kitchen Essentials You Didn&#39;t Know You Need
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Not everyone is blessed with a refrigerator that has a built-in ice maker. If you’re one of these folks, you’ll be happy to know you can still have ice at the ready with the help of this countertop ice maker. Comes in fun colors too.

HomeKitchen