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You Hate Spam Emails. Leave Me Alone Makes Them Go Away

Take back control of your inbox with a lifetime subscription for just $40 and block all of the unwanted email in your life.

ByMike Fazioli
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Those one-time impulse buys, "click here for more info" buttons, and newsletters that seemed interesting are all gifts that keep on giving ... and giving ... in the form of daily junk email. Your inbox shouldn't have to be held hostage forever based on one interaction, and a lifetime subscription to Leave Me Alone is the easy and economical way to unsubscribe and block those senders for good.

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StackSocial is selling lifetime subscriptions to Leave Me Alone for just $40, a huge 77% discount from its normal price of $179. This deal is for new users only, but it covers unlimited email accounts and provides an unlimited number of unsubscribes.

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Leave Me Alone lifetime subscription | $40 | StackSocial

Because Leave Me Alone is browser-based, it works across PC and Mac or any platform with access to current browsers, and also on mobile phones. It works across all email providers, from Gmail and iCloud to old-school ones like AOL and Yahoo. You can connect multiple email accounts to Leave Me Alone, and see them all on the dashboard without toggling between tabs. One deep spring cleaning with Leave Me Alone is a junk mail-killing solution, and then your $40 lifetime subscription keeps your inbox free from obnoxious and unwanted email for as long as you use it. Your subscription lasts forever, but this 77%-off StackSocial deal won't last.

See it now at StackSocial


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