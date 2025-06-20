You Can Score an Owala FreeSip for 20% Off Today

If you’ve spent any time on the internet lately, you’re well aware that water bottles have transcended their humble "vessel for liquid" status to become high-stakes personality indicators. You're probably also aware of the Owala 32 oz. FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle, the overachieving valedictorian of the hydration world. While other bottles force you to choose between the sophisticated "sip" of a straw or the unhinged "swig" of a wide-mouth opening, Owala’s patented FreeSip spout lets you do both—simultaneously, if you’re feeling chaotic. It’s triple-layered, vacuum-insulated, and features a locking flip-top lid that’s more secure than most bank vaults, ensuring your gym bag stays bone-dry while your water stays ice-cold for 24 hours.

Right now, Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering a 20% discount on this hydration heavyweight, bringing the price down to a level that makes "buying a third one just for the color" feel like a sound financial decision. But please don't buy it if it's just going to sit in a cabinet (or the water bottle graveyard, as it's become known in my house). Whether you're eyeing their super cute colors or just need a bottle that won't leak on your laptop, this is the time to strike. Grab it while it’s on sale, because let’s face it: in the hierarchy of status symbols, a discounted Owala is the ultimate flex.