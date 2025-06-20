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You Can Score an iPad Mini For Under $300 Today

40% off Apple is almost unheard of, especially for tech this new.

ByThe Inventory Staff
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If you’ve ever found yourself lugging around a full-sized laptop and thinking, "I wish this were just a little more manageable," you aren't alone. That’s where the iPad Mini 6th Generation really shines. It’s the perfect "in-between" device—larger and more capable than your phone, but small enough to hold comfortably in one hand while you’re lounging on the couch or commuting. With its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, it feels less like a piece of bulky equipment and more like a high-tech notebook that actually fits into your daily life.

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iPad Mini (6th Generation) | $300 | Woot!

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What we love most about this specific model is that it doesn’t compromise on power just because it’s smaller. It runs on the A15 Bionic chip, which means it’s snappy, responsive, and can handle everything from heavy multitasking to gaming without breaking a sweat. Plus, the switch to USB-C charging is a total game-changer for those of us tired of hunting for a specific Lightning cable. Whether you’re using it to jot down notes with an Apple Pencil or just to watch your favorite show in bed, it feels premium and incredibly intuitive.

Right now, Woot! has a deal that makes this a pretty easy "yes" if you’ve been on the fence. You can grab a brand-new model for $299.99, which is a massive $200 off the original retail price. Seeing a 40% discount on a brand-new Apple device is pretty rare, and it’s a great way to get your hands on a powerful tablet without that "pro-level" price tag. It’s the kind of upgrade that feels practical rather than indulgent.

If you’re interested, you might want to move quickly on this one. These Woot! offers tend to disappear once the word gets out, and at under $300, these units are likely to fly off the shelves. If you’ve been looking for a reliable, portable companion for work or play, this is a fantastic time to snag one. Your future, more organized self will definitely thank you.

See Deals at Woot!


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