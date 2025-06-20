You Can Score a 7th Gen iPad For Just $120 at StackSocial

Whether you’re a student heading into midterms, a professional looking to streamline your workflow, or just someone who wants a dedicated screen for late-night Netflix binges, finding a reliable tablet shouldn't have to break the bank. Right now, StackSocial is offering a major deal on the Apple iPad (2019) 7th Gen 128GB in a sleek Space Gray. This refurbished model is currently slashed to just $120. It’s the perfect way to snag that Apple experience for a fraction of the cost of a brand-new device.

Don’t let the "refurbished" tag fool you; this unit comes with a Grade “A” rating, meaning it arrives in near-mint condition with little to no cosmetic wear. Under the hood, you’re getting the dependable A10 Fusion chip and a generous 128GB of storage—plenty of room for all your apps, photos, and offline downloads. The 10.2-inch Retina display is still as sharp as ever, and because this model is compatible with the 1st Gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, it can easily transform into a portable workstation or a digital sketchbook whenever inspiration strikes.

At this price point, these iPads tend to move fast, especially for the high-capacity 128GB version. It’s a smart, sustainable choice that gives a second life to high-quality hardware while saving you over $100. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your tech setup, this might be the best value you'll see all season. Grab yours at StackSocial while the supplies last.