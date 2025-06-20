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You Can Score a 7th Gen iPad For Just $120 at StackSocial

Newer doesn't always mean better.

ByThe Inventory Staff
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Whether you’re a student heading into midterms, a professional looking to streamline your workflow, or just someone who wants a dedicated screen for late-night Netflix binges, finding a reliable tablet shouldn't have to break the bank. Right now, StackSocial is offering a major deal on the Apple iPad (2019) 7th Gen 128GB in a sleek Space Gray. This refurbished model is currently slashed to just $120. It’s the perfect way to snag that Apple experience for a fraction of the cost of a brand-new device.

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Apple iPad (2019) 7th Gen | $120 | StackSocial

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Don’t let the "refurbished" tag fool you; this unit comes with a Grade “A” rating, meaning it arrives in near-mint condition with little to no cosmetic wear. Under the hood, you’re getting the dependable A10 Fusion chip and a generous 128GB of storage—plenty of room for all your apps, photos, and offline downloads. The 10.2-inch Retina display is still as sharp as ever, and because this model is compatible with the 1st Gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, it can easily transform into a portable workstation or a digital sketchbook whenever inspiration strikes.

At this price point, these iPads tend to move fast, especially for the high-capacity 128GB version. It’s a smart, sustainable choice that gives a second life to high-quality hardware while saving you over $100. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your tech setup, this might be the best value you'll see all season. Grab yours at StackSocial while the supplies last.

See it at StackSocial


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