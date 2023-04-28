It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Tech

Wear Your Fandom With MobyFox Smartwatch Straps

Bring your fandom to everyday wear with smartwatch straps.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
MobyFox’s smartwatch straps also include matching watch faces.
MobyFox’s smartwatch straps also include matching watch faces.
Graphic: MobyFox

You may not be able to wear a graphic tee to work, but I sure bet you could wear a MobyFox smartwatch strap! MobyFox makes straps for Android and Apple watches that show off your fandom in a stylish way. The silicone watch straps start at $40, the leather ones around $60. Your purchase also unlocks matching watch faces on the MobyFox app, MobyFace.

Watch
Luna Playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

MobyFox Smartwatch Straps | MobyFox

And what fandoms may appear on your watch strap? Star Wars, Marvel, the Beatles, and so, so many more—nerdier, like Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons, or sportier like NFL and Major League Baseball. They’re shockingly stylish, amazingly high-quality, and hey—you can definitely wear your fandom to work with a MobyFox strap.

Advertisement