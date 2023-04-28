Wear Your Fandom With MobyFox Smartwatch Straps

You may not be able to wear a graphic tee to work, but I sure bet you could wear a MobyFox smartwatch strap! MobyFox makes straps for Android and Apple watches that show off your fandom in a stylish way. The silicone watch straps start at $40, the leather ones around $60. Your purchase also unlocks matching watch faces on the MobyFox app, MobyFace.

And what fandoms may appear on your watch strap? Star Wars, Marvel, the Beatles, and so, so many more—nerdier, like Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons, or sportier like NFL and Major League Baseball. They’re shockingly stylish, amazingly high-quality, and hey—you can definitely wear your fandom to work with a MobyFox strap.