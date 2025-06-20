Looking to spruce up your home? Now's the time to do it. If you’ve been waiting for a bigsale to tackle a few overdue upgrades, the Wayfair Spring Cyber Week event is here and ready for you to browse. During this mega-sale, you can score some serious discounts: up to 80% off a wide variety of rugs, up to 60% off mattresses and outdoor furniture, and much, much more. Now that's nothing to sneeze at.

Not sure what you want to peruse first during the sale, though? We've got you covered with some ideas.

Spring is when patios and porches start getting real use again, and Wayfair’s dedicated outdoor furniture deals page is offering up to 60% off. Whether you're looking for a dining set, a couple of lounge chairs, or a more finished seating area, this sale has you covered.

Rugs are the deepest discount in the group, with up to 80% off. Rugs are one of the fastest ways to change how a room feels without redoing everything else, and they're also one of those purchases people tend to postpone because the good ones add up fast. Whether you want a large area rug for a living room, something washable for a high-traffic spot, or a more decorative piece that pulls a space together, you'll find it here.

If you're tired of sleeping on something that doesn't support you or (even worse) you're relying on an old air mattress to get you through life, you can rest easy and save some cash on a mattress at Wayfair.

If you're ready to pick up your own