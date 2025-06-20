Use the Secret Code and Save 58% Off 6TB of Cloud Storage

Remote collaboration and teamwork really don't work without a safe, reliable file-sharing system, which is why many European businesses rely on Drime for secure cloud storage. Now you can get a lifetime subscription and up to 6TB of cloud space at StackSocial for a fraction of the usual cost. Use the code CLOUD at checkout to max out your savings on a 6TB Advanced subscription to Drime for just $187.50.

Even if you're protecting files rather than sharing them, Drime's advanced encryption and compatibility with massive files are the perfect venue for backing up your most valuable digital assets.

For group work, Drime's customized workspaces and real-time content collaboration are ideal, as is the easy access from anywhere in the world. Drime's easy-to-use document signing and customized control of access are essential features for any shared work environment, and with the Advanced plan you can restore previous versions of files for up to 120 days.

Drime is a browser-based platform, so it's equally accessible on Macs and PCs, and also across Android and iOS on tablet and smartphone. The suggested price of a lifetime Advanced subscription to Drime and its 6TB of cloud storage is $599, but use the code CLOUD when you check out at StackSocial and it's your for just $187.50.