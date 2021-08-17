Woodland Creatures Plush Dog Toy Pack | $10 | Amazon



Our pups have been so good to us while we worked at home , and maybe you made the adoption leap during the pandemic. This means you find yourself t aking your new pet to more places than you normally would. It’s ok we love a connected p upper parent. My friends bring their dogs to each outdoor meal, and I will never be mad at that. B ecause they are such well-behaved good floofs, they deserve a gift. This three-pack of plush noisemakers from ZippyPaws is the ideal surprise, and it’s $3 off today.

So yes, they are the crinkle paper type noisemakers, so maybe we don’t give them these when zoom calls are happening. But the fox, raccoon , and squirrel are pretty durable, even for a pooch with a tough set of chompers. There’s no stuffing in them, which is great for a more destructive doggo. This deal is only for the small dog pack . Each toy is eleven inches long and just fine for an adventurous tiny fluffball . These critters are cute, safe, and will provide hours of fun for fido.

Free shipping for Prime members.