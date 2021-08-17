Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak | $20 | Amazon



Giving your feet a good soak is relaxing and beneficial. Tea tree oil is widely known as a fighter for several skin issues and soothes inflammation. It’s been a traditional medicine for centuries, so it makes sense that it’d be a key ingredient of M3 Narutals’ foot soak. For the next five hours, this sixteen-ounce bag is 1 3% off its original price.

M3 Naturals’ tea tree oil soak is a perfect addition to the at-home spa you’ve built over quarantine. This particular bag is infused with coconut oil (great smell) and fruit stem cells. Stem cells (all kinds) are used in many beauty products because they are keys to rejuvenating skin and giving it a boost. Soaking your feet helps with soreness too, especially if you’re a runner like me. And regular feet treats like this helps reduce the likelihood of nasty things like athlete’s foot or fungus forming. M3 Naturals is a company that produces cruelty-free items made in the USA.

