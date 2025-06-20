This Women-Owned Brand Is Still Offering Free Pre-Rolls For 420

Did you celebrate 420 this week? Do you wish you could keep the party going just a little bit longer? Then you're in luck my faded friend! The team over at TribeTokes is offering a sweet 420 deal through the end of the month, so you can continue toking up and tuning out with some of the the best products around.

Through May 1, TribeTokes is offering a free five-pack of THCa pre-rolls with any purchase. That's a $35 value. Just use the code TRIBE420 at checkout to claim your free offer. The pre-rolls you're getting contain 22-28% THCa whole flower that has been expertly rolled, and they are delivered right to your door. No need to wait in line at a dispensary.

For those who don't know, TribeTokes is a women-owned hemp brand based in NYC, dedicated to creating high-quality, science-backed wellness products designed for mindful relaxation. No more reaching for the bottle of wine that leaves you with a headache the next day. TribeTokes offers terpene-rich, clean-ingredient formulas and carefully crafted cannabinoid profiles to provide relief for everything from stress to sleep problems. Whether you need help winding down or easing the aches and pains that come with the season, TribeTokes has you covered.