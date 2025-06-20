Keeping floors clean can feel like a constant battle. Dust gathers along baseboards, pet hair clings to carpets, and hard floors often need both vacuuming and mopping to look truly clean. Busy schedules make it easy for those chores to pile up, especially when maintaining multiple floor types throughout a home.

Robot cleaners help automate the process, and the refurbished Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Self-Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop is currently drawing attention with a 55% discount, offering a more affordable way to keep floors tidy with minimal effort.

This model combines strong vacuum suction with sonic mopping that scrubs hard floors up to 100 times per minute, allowing it to tackle carpets and sealed floors during the same cleaning run. Its Matrix Clean system moves in a precision grid pattern and makes multiple passes to improve coverage and pick up stubborn debris.

Edge buildup is another common frustration. CleanEdge Detect targets corners and baseboards by using bursts of air and corner recognition to pull debris into the cleaning path for improved edge performance. Pet owners may also benefit from the self-cleaning brush roll, which helps prevent hair tangles.

Navigation is powered by 360° LiDAR mapping, enabling the robot to map rooms, avoid obstacles, and clean methodically. A self-emptying HEPA base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris, reducing maintenance while trapping allergens.