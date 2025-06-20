We’ve been covering the tech storage beat for some time now, and can still remember when carrying a single gigabyte in your pocket felt like a superpower. Back then, a 4TB drive would have been the size of a toaster and required its own power outlet. Today, we're looking at the Samsung T7 4TB—a drive no thicker than a stack of credit cards—and the current deal at B&H is the kind of price shift that makes us tell photographer friends to finally stop deleting their B-roll and just start archiving.

Right now, B&H has shaved a massive $215 off the price bringing this high-capacity beast down to $800. While nearly nine hundred dollars is still a real investment, you have to look at what you’re getting: four terabytes of NVMe-grade speed. In our experience with drives, Samsung’s T-series has consistently been the "old reliable" of the industry. It hits those 1,050 MB/s read speeds without breaking a sweat, meaning you can edit 4K video directly off the drive without that soul-crushing lag we all dread.

Beyond the numbers, there’s a tactile satisfaction to the T7. The aluminum casing feels premium and serves a functional purpose, dissipating heat so the drive doesn't slow down during a long 500GB dump of wedding footage or raw files. It’s also surprisingly light. It’s the kind of gear you throw in your laptop bag and actually forget is there until you need it. Whether you’re a filmmaker recording ProRes video straight from your iPhone or a creative professional who just needs to back up a decade of memories, this is the first time the 4TB model has felt truly within reach.

If you’re sitting on the fence, keep in mind that storage prices are notoriously volatile. It’s a rare chance to buy yourself some digital breathing room without the usual "high-capacity" price penalty.