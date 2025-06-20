Logo
Photography

This Samsung 4TB Portable SSD Is Under $900 Today

It's world backup day, and B&H Photo is spoiling us with hundreds off the best SSDs.

ByThe Inventory Staff
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

We’ve been covering the tech storage beat for some time now, and can still remember when carrying a single gigabyte in your pocket felt like a superpower. Back then, a 4TB drive would have been the size of a toaster and required its own power outlet. Today, we're looking at the Samsung T7 4TB—a drive no thicker than a stack of credit cards—and the current deal at B&H is the kind of price shift that makes us tell photographer friends to finally stop deleting their B-roll and just start archiving.

Suggested Reading

Make this 420 The Best Yet With Up To 30% Off at Cycling Frog
Prepare for Your Outdoor Adventures With This Rugged Etenwolf Vortex S6 Tire Inflator for 35% off
It's Your Last Chance To Score an iPhone 16E For Just $200

Samsung T7 4TB Portable SSD | $880 | B&H Photo

Related Content

Your Spring Cleaning Companion Just Dropped by 57%
Jackery's Solar Generator Sees A Staggering $600 Discount

Right now, B&H has shaved a massive $215 off the price bringing this high-capacity beast down to $800. While nearly nine hundred dollars is still a real investment, you have to look at what you’re getting: four terabytes of NVMe-grade speed. In our experience with drives, Samsung’s T-series has consistently been the "old reliable" of the industry. It hits those 1,050 MB/s read speeds without breaking a sweat, meaning you can edit 4K video directly off the drive without that soul-crushing lag we all dread.

Beyond the numbers, there’s a tactile satisfaction to the T7. The aluminum casing feels premium and serves a functional purpose, dissipating heat so the drive doesn't slow down during a long 500GB dump of wedding footage or raw files. It’s also surprisingly light. It’s the kind of gear you throw in your laptop bag and actually forget is there until you need it. Whether you’re a filmmaker recording ProRes video straight from your iPhone or a creative professional who just needs to back up a decade of memories, this is the first time the 4TB model has felt truly within reach.

If you’re sitting on the fence, keep in mind that storage prices are notoriously volatile. It’s a rare chance to buy yourself some digital breathing room without the usual "high-capacity" price penalty.

See Deals at B&H Photo


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!