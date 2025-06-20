This Foldable 3-in-1 Qi2 Charger Belongs In Your Travel Kit

Less is more when it comes to charging your portable devices — fewer wires, smaller footprint, smaller price. That's why this StackSocial deal that cuts 20% from the price of the Mag 3 Ultra Qi2 25W 3-in-1 Foldable Charger is a solid recommendation. It's the perfect charging station for Apple users, with wireless charging connections for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods so you can juice up all three devices at the same time. It folds down into an exceptionally small package when not in use, so it's perfect for a carry-on bag when you're on the road and not wanting to depend on often unreliable hotel charging ports.