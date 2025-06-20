This Foldable 3-in-1 Qi2 Charger Belongs In Your Travel Kit
Power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at home or on the road and save 20% off the regular price.
Charge three of your Apple devices at the same time with the Mag 3 Ultra Qi2 foldable charger.
Less is more when it comes to charging your portable devices — fewer wires, smaller footprint, smaller price. That's why this StackSocial deal that cuts 20% from the price of the Mag 3 Ultra Qi2 25W 3-in-1 Foldable Charger is a solid recommendation. It's the perfect charging station for Apple users, with wireless charging connections for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods so you can juice up all three devices at the same time. It folds down into an exceptionally small package when not in use, so it's perfect for a carry-on bag when you're on the road and not wanting to depend on often unreliable hotel charging ports.
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With 25 watts of Qi2 charging, the Mag 3 Ultra is 70% faster than previous models. It's mainly made for Apple's MagSafe-compatible devices, but can also charge Qi-compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch models. It connects via an included USB-C cable, and thanks to its foldable design, it's ideal for your desk or nightstand, and then fold it down to take it with you wherever you need to plug in for a fast, safe, three-device charging session. The 20% off deal at StackSocial brings the price of the Mag 3 Ultra down to just $87.