Digital storage needs show no signs of slowing down, and the Crucial X10 Pro portable SSD answers the call with a hefty 4TB of space. Normally $525, it’s currently marked down 11% on Amazon to $466, a rare opportunity for those who hate the constant cycle of deleting files just to make room.

Gamers feel this pinch acutely. Modern AAA titles routinely exceed 100GB per install, and a single title can gobble up most of a standard 1TB drive. The X10 Pro lets players keep their libraries intact without juggling installs. Content creators face their own storage nightmares—high-res video, RAW photography, and layered project files can fill internal drives overnight. A pocket-sized external SSD like this one makes it easy to move projects between devices without breaking a sweat.

With an IP55 dust and water resistance rating and drop protection from 7.5 feet, the drive survives travel and on-location shoots. Performance is equally impressive, boasting read and write speeds up to 2,100 MB/s, letting massive photo libraries, video timelines, and games load super quickly. Broad compatibility spans Windows, Mac, Linux, iPad Pro, Android, Chromebooks, and major consoles, making the X10 Pro a versatile storage companion.

At $466 for 4TB, it’s a hard-to-ignore upgrade for anyone craving space and convenience.