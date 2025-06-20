Gamers, you don't wanna miss this one. The Meta Quest 3 just dropped by $100 at B&H Photo, bringing the flagship model down to a much more digestible price point. It’s a rare chance to grab Meta’s most powerful "all-in-one" headset without the "pro" price tag, making it the perfect time to upgrade from an older Rift or Quest 2.

What sets the Quest 3 apart isn't just the bump in power (though the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip makes everything feel buttery smooth) it’s the "Mixed Reality" magic. Unlike previous versions, the Quest 3 features full-color passthrough, meaning you can see your actual living room with digital elements layered right on top of it. Whether you’re battling zombies on your kitchen table or turning your ceiling into a massive home theater, the transition between the real and virtual worlds is seamless and surprisingly intuitive.

Beyond the internal specs, the hardware itself has received a much-needed slim-down. The new "pancake lenses" aren't just a marketing buzzword; they allow the headset to be 40% thinner than the Quest 2, sitting closer to your face for better balance and less neck strain during long gaming sessions. Plus, with the 512GB of storage included in this deal, you won’t have to play the "delete and reinstall" game every time a new AAA title drops.

Deals on flagship tech this recent don’t usually stick around forever, especially at a retailer like B&H where stock can move fast. If you’ve been on the fence about whether VR is "there" yet, the Quest 3 is the definitive answer. With a $100 discount in your pocket and a library of over 500 immersive titles at your fingertips, there’s never been a better time to step into the future.