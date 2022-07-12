FDW Ergonomic Desk Chair | $80 | Amazon



Still working from home? Amazon figured as much. So for this, the first hallowed Prime Day of the year, they’ve dropped the price on the FDW Ergonomic Desk Chair by about 30%. For the next few days, you can grab this easy-assemble, soft, and supportive office chair for just $80. It has some delightful features, too, like a built-in massager at the lumbar cushion. Just plug in the (included) remote control at the USB port and enjoy the gentle vibrations at your back and waist. Once you nestle on in there, you’ll be like, how did I work from home for two years and change while the world melted down and survive the experience without it? But that won’t matter. Because you’ll have it. You’ll finally have it. And have gotten it on sale! Woohoo.