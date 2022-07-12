Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier | $366 | Amazon



If you’ve been looking for an affordable smart air purifier that can cover up to 1,560 square feet without draining your WiFi, my guess is that you’ve been looking for a long time and coming up short. No more! To kick off Prime Day, the Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier is just $366 at Amazon right now. That’s savings of $233, or 39%, if you’re more of a percentages dude. This specific model offers five fan modes, is always quiet, is energy-efficient, and can clean the air of large rooms at least twice per hour. The purifier’s pollution sensor communicates with you via an LED ring, letting you view how clean (or not clean) your air is at any given moment. Its dual filters (carbon and True HEPA) work together to “capture and reduce” up to 99.99% of particles in the air. [Slaps lid] This bad boy can hold so much dust/dirt/pollutant/pollen/allergen/et. al.! But really, it’s normally $599, so the Prime Day price is a steal.