The Bouqs Co. LEGO Flower Gift Sets Pair Fresh Blooms With Buildable Bouquets

Fresh flowers are great, but they end up dying so fast you barely have time to appreciate them. If you want the joy that flowers bring without having to worry about them fading away, get some LEGO kits for a more permanent solution. The Bouqs Co. LEGO Flower Gift Sets is just that, with kits that pair farm-fresh bouquets with matching LEGO building kits. You get a 2-in-1 solution that brings you real flowers and their plastic counterparts.

Each set arrives with real flowers ready for a vase and a box of bricks ready for assembly, giving the recipient something to enjoy right away and something to keep building long after the petals drop.

The fresh flowers in each set come from The Bouqs Co., which sources its blooms from eco-friendly farms. You select a delivery date at checkout, so the real flowers arrive when you need them rather than sitting in a warehouse. The LEGO portion ships alongside the bouquet, which means everything shows up together.

There are multiple options to choose from that you can build and appreciate, all varying in price.

The Petite Sunny Bouquet option combines a fresh arrangement of mixed bright flowers with a 373-piece LEGO set that builds into a cheerful pastel display of bluebells, gerberas, peonies, tulips, and ferns.

The Sunflower set includes a fresh sunflower bouquet alongside the LEGO Sunflower Bouquet, a 686-piece kit featuring six sunflowers at various stages of bloom plus eucalyptus stems.

The Tulip set pairs a mixed tulip bouquet with the LEGO Tulip Bouquet, which contains 576 pieces and produces five tulip varieties in coral, peach, purple, red, and yellow.