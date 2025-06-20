Logo
Home Goods

The BISSELL Little Green Makes Cleaning Small Messes Easier and It's Now $20 off

This compact, powerful spot cleaner tackles carpets, upholstery, and car interiors, and it’s currently 15% off, dropping from $130 to $110.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

The BISSELL Little Green cleaner has earned its reputation as a dependable solution for tackling everyday messes around the home. Designed for spot cleaning, it’s especially well suited for carpets, upholstery, stairs, and car interiors where full-size cleaners can feel unnecessary or impractical. Its compact design makes it easy to store, while its powerful spray-and-suction system helps lift stains and refresh surfaces quickly.

Suggested Reading

Jazz Up Your Nintendo Switch With $30 Wireless RGB Controllers
Best Deals of the Day: Nike, Good Store, Pok Pok, Growband Pro, Retro Gaming Power Bank & More
Save 41% and Get a Year of Super Duolingo for Just $35

BISSELL Little Green Cleaner | $20 off | Amazon

Related Content

The BISSELL Little Green Makes Cleaning Small Messes Easier and It's Now $20 off
Check Out These Amazon Winter Sale Picks to Kick Off the New Year

This cleaner is a no-brainer for pet owners, parents, and anyone dealing with frequent spills or high-traffic areas. It’s effective on common messes like food spills, tracked-in dirt, and pet accidents, helping prevent stains from setting in over time. The Little Green is also easy to use, with straightforward controls and a lightweight build that allows for quick cleanup without much setup.

Because it’s designed for targeted cleaning, the Little Green fits easily into regular household maintenance. It’s the kind of tool you can grab when something goes wrong, rather than putting off cleaning until later.

Now is an especially good time to consider adding it to your cleaning routine. The BISSELL Little Green cleaner has dropped in price by 15%, going from $130 to $110. ?That's a whole $20 you can save for a limited time.

See at Amazon


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!