The advent of department stores was an important one. Among other things, it allowed women to exist in public unaccompanied by a dude. But with mothers everywhere still mourning the loss of greats like Lord & Taylor (or local faves like Strawbridge’s), our nation turns its lonely eyes to Macy’s. Macy’s, ever stalwart, not only still exists, but to borrow today’s parlance, still goes. That said, strolling the aisles (virtually or IRL) can be a total slog. So we did the hard stuff for you.



From furniture to fitness to kitchen and beyond, these are the best home and lifestyle deals at Macy’s right now:

Best Bath Towels

Best Kitchen Appliance

A knife!!!! That’s what you’ll want to yell every time you unsheath one of these bad boys. The Cuisinart Tie Dye 6-Piece Knife Set is at the closeout price of $10, and honestly? I’d say grab more than one set just because . I have a larger collection in solid colors (aka, not as fun), and I use them all the time. Haven’t even needed to sharpen them. This set includes a chef’s knife, serrated utility knife, and a paring knife, each with their own guard. Again, that’s three stainless steel knives in a vibrant tie-dye, plu s their covers, for $10. You’re welcome.

Best Bedding

Offered in six distinct patterns, these silky microfiber sheets from Betsey Johnson are just what you need to add some pretty-in-punk vibes to a bedroom or dorm. Macy’s has the sets marked way down in every size, and that includes the hard-to-find Twin XL. Plus, at these prices, you’ll be able to pick up a fresh set and backup ones for laundry day, no problem. Also, if the skulls are a little bit too edgy (it’s not a phase, mom), there are softer shades like pink leopard and blooming flowers. A closet full of checkered Vans not required.



Best Accessory

A classic black bag should be a staple of everyone’s collection. Calvin Klein happens to have perfected theirs. Right now, the All Purpose Travel Backpack is down to $100, which is a total steal. The backpack features padded straps for wearable comfort but can be folded away and stored if you’d prefer to carry it like a shopper tote. Seriously, the design is hyper-accessible; with three exterior zip pockets and plenty of interior storage, it’s equally useful for school, errands, and travel alike. It’s even carry-on sized. Best of all, the bag itself has a lightweight construction, so you won’t feel weighed down before you load it up.

Best Mattress



I will admit that the SensorGel 8" Memory Foam Mattress did not make my roundup of the best mattresses you can buy online, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t special. Especially at a closeout price of $297, since the full price will run you close to $1,000. This cushy bed-in-a-bag is smooth and supportive, and its gel-infused foam construction ensures the mattress will retain its shape (and buoyancy) for years to come. No box spring required. Also, the top layer is ventilated, which means it’s a suitable choice for even those of us who tend to heat up like a burrito overnight without meaning to.

Best Smart Watch



The New Year is just around the corner, which means many of us are sketching out plans for a healthier, fitter 2022. The Fitbit Versa 2, which is down to $130, just may help with that. With this, you’re able to choose from over 15 exercise modes that offer real-time stats during your routines. You’re able to track your heart rate, activity, sleep patterns, and even reproductive health all from the watch. Of course, it has other normal features, like time and date, as well as easy access to apps like Gmail and Facebook. On top of that, Amazon Alexa is built right into it. Dare I say you’ll enjoy getting in shape this year?

Best Wellness Product

Okay, look, I have this thing, and I bought it at full price, and I don’t even care that Macy’s has the Sharper Image Aromatherapy Neck & Shoulder Wrap in a bunch of cute colors while I’m stuck with almost-gray. That’s how much I love it. It smells like lavender, chamomile, peppermint, and additional herbs, which is beyond soothing. The fill adds weight to it as well, which has helped me during migraines and the onset of anxiety attacks. You can microwave the neck wrap for relaxing warmth, or pop it in the freezer before use for an oh-so-cooling effect. It’s plush and supportive without being obstructive, so you can easily work while wearing it, too. Depending on the color you choose, it’ll be between $30 and $40 right now.