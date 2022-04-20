It’s 4/20 somewhere! Specifically, here, right now. So why not celebrate with a little safe, relaxing, and FDA-approved CBD? We’ve already rounded up some of the overall best CBD, and the editors put together a list of our individual favorites, but now we’re bringing you the ultimate deal: The best CBD sales happening today. Whether you like to pop a pill, soak in the tub, or any other of the innumerable ways to partake, we got you.



Advertisement

Here are a few of the best CBD sales happening on 4/20:

We love Sunday Scaries for their fun, colorful, and sincere approach to CBD products. They’re offering 25% off sitewide today, which makes us love them even more. Highly recommend the Unicorn Jerky and the Tub Cub bath bomb.



G/O Media may get a commission 24% Off SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner Cool it

Has three operating modes to allow it to give you whatever you need, has a built-in dehumidifier, and comes with a remote control too. Buy for $320 at Amazon

CBD and wellness enthusiasts Proleve have been around since 2017. They’re committed to clean, calming products made from US-grown hemp. If you enter code KINJA at checkout, you’ll get 42% off your entire purchase. That includes their luxe Hand & Body Lotion, PM CBD Gummy Slices, and ... yep, everything else too.



Advertisement

If gourmet CBD is your thing, you’ve come to the right place. Shop Canopy, which is known for luxe offerings like a gummies collaboration with Martha Stewart, is offering 20% off your first purchase. You can choose from all kinds of high-end fruit flavors, unique tincture combinations, and whatever else your bougie CBD-curious heart desires.



Advertisement

Cornbread Hemp is a unique line of USDA organic-approved, full-spectrum CBD oil made in the great state of Kentucky. They offer just about every product under the Southern sun, including CBD pet oil and THC-CBD gummies. They’re also offering 25% off orders over $99 when you enter the promo code 420 at checkout. So easy to remember! Isn’t that thoughtful of them? Oh, and the sale lasts through 4/30, so if you happen to let it slip your mind today, no need to fret.