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Take $300 Off the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Diffuse

The famous premium multi-styling system comes with six attachments and is nearly half-off at StackSocial.

ByMike Fazioli
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It was only three years ago that the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Diffuse and its groundbreaking styling and drying system for curly and coily hair was the hot item in haircare. Truth be told, it's still one of the very best self-care tools, thanks to Dyson's Coanda airflow technology which creates superior styles without causing heat damage. When the Dyson Airwrap came out in 2023 it was nearly impossible to find even at its full price of $650, but today you can get a Grade A refurbished model with all its attachments from StackSocial for just $350, a savings of 46%.

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Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Diffuse (refurbished) | $350 | StackSocial

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The secret of the Airwrap's peerless ability to create curls and waves so quickly and without harming your hair is the Dyson Digital Motor V9, which spins at up to 110,000 rpm to create an exceptionally powerful airflow that also reduces static and frizz while keeping temperatures low. Three precise airflow settings and three heat settings give you a wide range of styling options, and the quick Cold Shot blast of cooler air sets your hair instantly. This Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Diffuse deal at StackSocial comes with all of the accessories and the attractive countertop case that holds it all, and it's just $350 while supplies last.

See it now at StackSocial


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