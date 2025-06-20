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Beauty & Health

It's The Last Day To Stock Up On Beauty Deals At Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale seems to have saved the best deals for the beauty section – perfect for a spring restock.

ByBrittany Vincent
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If you've been meaning to refresh your skincare shelf or finally replace a few haircare staples, now's the time to head over to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Right now, you can score a variety of goodies that have been drastically reduced, from go-to serums to acne patches and everything in between, including sunscreen. You don't need a coupon code or any sort of special pass to snap up these discounts, either. Just add them to your cart and go! And you can thank us for the massive glow-up later. That's all you! Not sure what to get started with? We've got you covered with our suggestions below.

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Starface Hydro-Salicylic Acid Patches | $13 | Amazon

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This Cetaphil Anti-Aging Cream is Down to Just $13

These original salicylic acid pimple patches are designed to absorb gunk from whiteheads and surface blemishes overnight, and they stay one of the most recognizable acne patch options for a reason.

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COSRX Snail Mucin Face Moisturizer | $15 | Amazon

Don't let the name scare you. Yes, it's snail snot, essentially. But it's a lightweight cream with a feel-good, hydratng texture aimed at softness and glow that'll have your skin looking fantastic.

Buy at Amazon

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream | $32 | Amazon

Don't like snail mucin? Aim for something more classic with this barrier-support option. It's packed with squalane and long-lasting hydration that works across skin types.

Buy at Amazon

Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle | $51 | Amazon

Does your 'do need some extra help? You can always trust Olaplex, especially if you want a shampoo that's specifically geared toward volumizing, strengthening, and lightweight cleansing.

Buy at Amazon

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray | $29 | Amazon

This super texturizing spray is built for instant volume, texture, oil absorption, and lightweight hold, which makes it a practical option if your hair tends to fall flat by midday.

Buy at Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer | $350 | Amazon

Hate spending time drying your hair? This high-end dryer is designed around fast drying, scalp protection, and intelligent attachments for different hair types, which makes it a versatile pick for just about everyone.

Buy at Amazon

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System | $300 | Amazon

Don't want to get the Dyson hair styling tool? The Shark FlexStyle is the more versatile multi-styler, combining a dryer with auto-wrap curlers, a diffuser, brushes, and a concentrator, which makes it appealing if you want one system that can handle more than one styling routine.

Buy at Amazon

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