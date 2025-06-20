It's The Last Day To Stock Up On Beauty Deals At Amazon's Big Spring Sale

If you've been meaning to refresh your skincare shelf or finally replace a few haircare staples, now's the time to head over to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Right now, you can score a variety of goodies that have been drastically reduced, from go-to serums to acne patches and everything in between, including sunscreen. You don't need a coupon code or any sort of special pass to snap up these discounts, either. Just add them to your cart and go! And you can thank us for the massive glow-up later. That's all you! Not sure what to get started with? We've got you covered with our suggestions below.

These original salicylic acid pimple patches are designed to absorb gunk from whiteheads and surface blemishes overnight, and they stay one of the most recognizable acne patch options for a reason.

Don't let the name scare you. Yes, it's snail snot, essentially. But it's a lightweight cream with a feel-good, hydratng texture aimed at softness and glow that'll have your skin looking fantastic.

Don't like snail mucin? Aim for something more classic with this barrier-support option. It's packed with squalane and long-lasting hydration that works across skin types.

Does your 'do need some extra help? You can always trust Olaplex, especially if you want a shampoo that's specifically geared toward volumizing, strengthening, and lightweight cleansing.

This super texturizing spray is built for instant volume, texture, oil absorption, and lightweight hold, which makes it a practical option if your hair tends to fall flat by midday.

Hate spending time drying your hair? This high-end dryer is designed around fast drying, scalp protection, and intelligent attachments for different hair types, which makes it a versatile pick for just about everyone.

Don't want to get the Dyson hair styling tool? The Shark FlexStyle is the more versatile multi-styler, combining a dryer with auto-wrap curlers, a diffuser, brushes, and a concentrator, which makes it appealing if you want one system that can handle more than one styling routine.